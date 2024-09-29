Georgia Power working to restore services after Tropical Storm Helene

ATLANTA — The work of linemen continues two days after the storm hit.

“We have about 14,000 linemen, actually more than 14,000 linemen out working,” said Matthew Kent with Georgia Power.

In the Georgia Power Storm Center, they are coordinating the many crews and sending them to places like a Brookhaven Street, where a tree fell on wires that then snapped this pole in half.

“About 3 o’clock in the morning, a big boom across the street,” said Phil Zinsmeisters. Saturday crews finally installing a new pole and brought them back online after a long two days.

“We’re getting a little tired of that, we’re not young folks it wears you down,” said Zinsmeisters.

But in DeKalb County’s Stonehenge neighborhood off Snapfinger Road, they are still waiting.

“I called them again a few minutes ago, ‘We’ll send somebody out,” said Hubert Lee. “When is somebody going to do something?”

NewsDrone Two got a look at the tree that is lying on a power line, blocking Newcastle Circle. Cars can get underneath, but delivery trucks cannot get through and had to turn around.

They are worried about what happens if there is an emergency at the dozens of homes behind this tree.

“We have no way of accessing a 911 call if there was an emergency back here, they couldn’t get to them,” said Eddie Stevenson.

“It’s a one way in, one way out,” said Capresha Stevenson.

Georgia Power is asking for patience and said they are working on getting to everyone.

“We look at what the damage, what’s it takes to repair it and what’s the outcome when we do the repair and that helps us know how to prioritize,” said Latanza Adjei, Georgia Power’s Senior VP of Customer Experience.

Georgia Power is working to have almost all of metro Atlanta back online by Sunday evening. The storm center will be open for another week as they work to restore the rest of the state.

