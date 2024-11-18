GA man accused of stealing toilet parts from hospital caught with meth

LAVONIA, Ga. — Police in Lavonia recently arrested a man suspected of stealing commercial restroom metal components from Saint Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Workers at the hospital reported that various toilet components were disappearing from bathrooms throughout the building.

With the help of hospital staff, police were able to come up with a suspect, Philip Alexander of Cornelia.

Police searched Alexander and his vehicle and found the stolen toilet components and tools likely used to steal them.

He also had stolen credit cards and suspected methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center.

