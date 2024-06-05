Dog shot, killed after attacking deputy responding to couple barricaded inside GA home

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is hospitalized after authorities said he was attacked by a dog while responding to a call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Courthouse Road in Guyton, Georgia.

Effingham County deputies were conducting an investigation when they spotted a man and woman in the front yard.

The sheriff’s office said the man ran inside the home, where another woman was and barricaded the door.

The man eventually surrendered and while arresting the woman in the home, the homeowner’s dog attacked one of the deputies, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Effingham County officials said the dog was shot and killed during the altercation. The deputy, whose age and identity were not released was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were arrested. Their ages and identities were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Teachers, school board members weigh in on approval of raises for Atlanta educators

©2024 Cox Media Group