Disturbing surveillance video shows shootout at metro Atlanta wings restaurant over $1

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Disturbing surveillance video shows the moments two men started shooting at each other at a DeKalb County wings restaurant, all over a few dollars.

Channel 2 Action News is not sharing the entire video because of its graphic content.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at Atlanta’s Best Wings off Covington Highway early Wednesday morning.

The employees told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings that two men came into the store and got into an argument after a comment over a $1 bill that dropped on the ground.

TRENDING STORIES:

They said one man went outside, then came back in and demanded back a $5 tip he had just given the employee.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a man with a backpack on fire repeatedly at the other man, then run from the store. The other man lies on the floor of the restaurant, bleeding.

A few minutes later the man with the backpack runs back up to the restaurant and shoots again. The man on the ground then fires several rounds through the window of the store and crawls out of the frame.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A few minutes later the man with the backpack runs back up to the restaurant and shoots again. The man on the ground then fires several rounds through the window of the store and crawls out of the frame.

A few more minutes pass before the man with the backpack on runs back into the store and then you can hear more gunshots and the man falls down outside the store.

Neither man has been identified. Both are in critical condition.

No one else in the store was hurt.

Wings restaurant closed after employees say customers got into shootout over dropped money

©2024 Cox Media Group