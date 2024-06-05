Man caught trafficking nearly $1 million worth of weed along I-75

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — An Oklahoma man is behind bars after deputies said he was trafficking marijuana on Interstate 75.

Around midnight on Monday, Peach County deputies performed a traffic stop on I-75 southbound on a pickup truck with a camper shell.

While searching the truck, authorities said inside the camper shell were 453 pounds of weed wrapped in shrink-wrapped bags.

Peach County officials said the marijuana has a street value of $2,000 a pound totaling $906,000.

The driver, Jia Bin Zhang, 34, of Norman, Okla. was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Zhang is currently being held at the Peach County Jail with no bond.

