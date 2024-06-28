Deputies searching for 14-year-old GA girl who ran away with man in his 20s

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen who is believed to be traveling with a man in his twenties.
Natalie Michelle True, 14, was last seen at her home outside Mt. Airy at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.
She is five foot, four inches tall, weighs approximately 110 lbs., and has brown eyes and really curly brown hair.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She was wearing pink sweatpants and a white T-shirt.
She wears black, thick-framed glasses, has a nose ring on one nostril, and a lip piercing just below the middle of her bottom lip.
She is possibly with a man driving a dark green 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Georgia tag PRD6555.
The truck is believed to be driven by a tall, skinny, white man with light brown or red hair, in his early to mid-twenties.
Anyone who sees her or the truck is asked to call 911.
If you have information about her whereabouts, please call Habersham Dispatch at 706-778-3911.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett police debunk viral social media video claiming people were being trafficked in moving van
- GA native NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wife are expecting their first baby
- 2 firefighters reported missing, believed to be headed to Tennessee
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group