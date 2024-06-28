Deputies searching for 14-year-old GA girl who ran away with man in his 20s

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen who is believed to be traveling with a man in his twenties.

Natalie Michelle True, 14, was last seen at her home outside Mt. Airy at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.

She is five foot, four inches tall, weighs approximately 110 lbs., and has brown eyes and really curly brown hair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was wearing pink sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

She wears black, thick-framed glasses, has a nose ring on one nostril, and a lip piercing just below the middle of her bottom lip.

She is possibly with a man driving a dark green 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Georgia tag PRD6555.

The truck is believed to be driven by a tall, skinny, white man with light brown or red hair, in his early to mid-twenties.

Anyone who sees her or the truck is asked to call 911.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please call Habersham Dispatch at 706-778-3911.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb Co. homeowners frustrated strangers are using their property for illegal dumping ground

©2024 Cox Media Group