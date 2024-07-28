32-year-old allegedly tries to hide weed in undergarments while being booked into Georgia jail

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing additional charges after deputies said he tried to enter a Georgia jail with drugs.
On Thursday, just before 6 p.m., Crisp County deputies conducted a search warrant at an apartment on 17th Avenue West in Cordele.
Deputies also searched the suspect Curtis Harper, 32, silver Chevrolet Tahoe.
During the apartment search, officials found marijuana, a digital scale, packaging material, and a pistol.
He was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
According to authorities, while Harper was being processed into the detention center, jailers removed marijuana from his undergarments.
He is facing the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana (felony)
- Receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon
- Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Theft by receiving stolen property
- Criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark
- Crossing state/county guard lines with drugs
The sheriff’s office said citizens can submit tips online or by calling the office at 229-276-2600. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
