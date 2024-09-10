26-year-old man’s bond set to $1 million after making ‘disturbing’ threats toward GA school district

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is among two dozen people arrested for making threats against Georgia schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received information about threats of violence toward the Monroe County School District. Officials said the threats were ‘disturbing’.

After an investigation, authorities identified Chris Cooper, 26, of Jackson, Ga., as a suspect.

Cooper was arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail on Friday morning.

He’s charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts and was also served with a temporary protective order.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cooper had his first appearance Monday morning in front of Judge Tommy Wilson. He was issued a $1 million bond.

Should Cooper make his bond, he will be required to abide by the following conditions:

The defendant shall not possess or be around firearms of any kind and is not allowed to possess knives.

The defendant shall forfeit all firearms that he owns or has access to and said firearms shall be turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office before his release from jail.

The defendant is banned from Monroe County Schools and all schools in the state of Georgia, from all childcare facilities, from all businesses or institutions that cater to or serve minors, and from any location where minors congregate including the Monroe County Recreation Department.

The defendant is banned from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit which includes Butts, Lamar and Monroe Counties.

The defendant is prohibited from all social media sites (the ban includes using them, accessing them or communicating on them).

The defendant shall cooperate with a mental evaluation, the results of which shall be issued to the Superior Court judge hearing this case.

The defendant shall take all medications prescribed.

Should the defendant make a bond, the defendant shall be on house arrest and shall acquire and pay for an ankle monitor installed before his release from jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Apple juice recall expands to include cases sold at Aldi, Walgreens stores

©2024 Cox Media Group