Final meeting held to discuss modernization plan for Druid Hills High School

BROOKHAVEN, Ga — On Monday evening, parents at Druid Hills High School were informed that the multi-million dollar price tag on the school’s modernization plan was continuing to increase.

Two years ago students posted a video pointing out horrible conditions on the campus. It went viral forcing the Dekalb County School District to offer up a $50 million update to the campus.

Monday evening the DeKalb County School District’s COO Erick Hofstetter laid out three possible scenarios to the parents who packed the school’s auditorium:

Bring building up to code for $80 million;

Bring things up to code and add additional classrooms for $125 million;

Build a new school on a larger lot for $200 million;

Some improvements have been made along the way, and some quick fixes as needed. However, a modernization project requiring additional renovation for the district will require more and cost much more.

Parents still have no answer on when construction will actually start, even though this was the last of three planned meetings.

District spokesperson Donald Porter told Channel 2 Action News that community feedback from this meeting will be reviewed and the best of it will be presented to the community again in the coming months, with the best interest of the students in mind.

