37-year-old GA man caught trafficking meth, fentanyl worth upward of $120K

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies said he was trafficking illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, Effingham County deputies executed a surveillance operation on William Frank Davis, 37, of Guyton.

Davis, a wanted person, was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties.

Just before 8:30 p.m., authorities tried to arrest Davis at a home in the Shawdowbrook subdivision. Deputies said he ran away from the home, leaving behind a large amount of fentanyl and meth. He was arrested, shortly after with Rincon police K9 Unit.

The ECSO Drug Suppression Unit found 1,803 grams (3.97 pounds) of methamphetamine, 1,336 grams of Fentanyl (2.94 pounds), 113 grams (four ounces) of marijuana, a gun, and items associated with the production of fentanyl.

Based on purity and quantity, the drugs’ street value is worth between $50,000 to $120,000.

Davis was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

