Parents invited to attend meeting on modernization project for Druid Hills High School tonight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents of students at Druid Hills High School can attend a meeting about the school’s modernization project tonight beginning at 6 pm.

The meeting will be held at the high school, located at 1798 Haygood Drive NE.

Parents are encouraged to get engaged and provide feedback on the project.

Two years ago, a video posted by students showing deteriorating conditions at the school went viral.

The DeKalb County School District initially committed $50 million to the renovation and modernization project.

But recently school leaders said the budget will likely need to increase another $30 million.

“We have to really weigh that - evaluate that. What do we really want for the school for the 25 or 30 years, so we have good use and good investment of taxpayer’s dollars,” Erick Hofstetter, the district’s chief operating officer told Channel 2 Action News.

