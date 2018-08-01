0 Second collapse at unstable parking garage in flattens more vehicles

IRVING, Texas - Update: 7:15 p.m. EDT July 31: No one was injured when a second collapse occurred at an unstable parking garage in Irving, Texas, according to local news outlets.

Another slab at the top of the deck gave way adjacent to the first slab, according to KXAS-TV.

More vehicles were damaged in the second collapse, but no numbers have been released.

There’s no word, yet, on why the garage gave way.

#Breaking: Another section of an Irving parking garage has just collapsed, hours after the first collapse: https://t.co/AhZc94kZol pic.twitter.com/JRr7WrDKqV — WFAA (@wfaa) July 31, 2018

(Original story)

A parking garage partially collapsed in Texas on Tuesday, damaging 21 vehicles, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called around 11:30 a.m. to a parking garage on the 4500 block of Fuller Drive after a 40-foot by 40-foot section of the garage fell, according to officials with the Irving Fire Department.

Authorities said an initial sweep found no people wounded by the incident, but searches continue.

“There are no visual victims in any of the cars we can physically get to,” J. Taylor, assistant fire chief for the Irving Fire Department, told KXAS-TV.

Photos from the scene showed several cars and SUVs pushed to odd angles by the collapse.

"It may be a couple of days before we get to them. It's a bit of a challenge," Taylor told KXAS-TV.

He added that the garage appeared to be stable after the incident, “but we don’t know that.”

“A secondary collapse is always our biggest fear,” he told KXAS-TV. “Any rocking that occurred in that collapse will need to be evaluated.”

