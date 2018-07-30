0 Crime spree ends in fiery crash, police searching for suspected armed carjackers

ATLANTA - Georgia State University students are sharing exclusive video of a fiery car crash involving two carjackers who remain on the run.

Seconds later, police began descending in the area where they met a witness who recorded the fiery aftermath.

"That’s crazy. You wouldn’t even begin to think that something like that would happen," said Raymond Graham, after watching the video of the crash.

Police say the two suspects began their crime spree in College Park where they asked a stranger for a ride to an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

It's there that investigators said one of the men pulled out a gun and forced the driver to hand over his keys. From there, the armed carjackers drove all over Atlanta and when officers tried stopping them, they took off toward the Georgia Tech campus where they collided with a vehicle at North Avenue and Peachtree Street.

Police say the men then continued their dangerous spree crashing into a second vehicle at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Piedmont Avenue.

No one one was injured.

Determined to get away, police said the thieves were headed straight for the interstate when they lost control, struck a guardrail and smashed into a concrete wall.

Bystanders rushed in to help but the pair was already gone by the time the flames starting spreading.

