Henry County hires hundreds of new teachers ahead of school year

Students will see some new faces in the classroom, as they head to Henry County schools in a few hours.
We’re in Henry County for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Bus drivers will rev up the engines in couple of hours to get students schools before the bell rings at 7:45 a.m. Monday.
Hundreds of teachers showed for orientation and the traditional pep talk for the new school year.
This year, Henry County recruited experienced teachers and new ones to educate 42,000 students.
The county hired 325 new teachers.
[Special Section: Back 2 School]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}