Phones in pouches: How does the new cell phone policy work at Marietta middle schools?

Marietta City Schools are back in session and there’s a new policy in effect when it comes to students and technology.
Over the summer, the district passed a new rule that would require middle school students to lock up their phones.
“I think there are a lot of teachers, not just in Marietta but throughout metro Atlanta who feel like they’re losing the battle when it comes to student learning and cell phones and we just believe it could be different in Marietta,” MCS Superintendent Grant Rivera told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan in June.
On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News visited Marietta Sixth Grade Academy to see how students are getting used to the new policy.
An announcement reminds students to put their phones and other smart devices away in the sealed pouches. One student told us he’s OK with putting his phone away.
“We don’t really need to look at social media all day,” the sixth-grader said.
The policy is also in place at Marietta Middle School. Board members told Channel 2 Action News they wanted to pass the phone policy to help keep students focused on learning.
