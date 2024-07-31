Clark Howard says these resources offer cost-effective tutoring for students

ATLANTA — Parents looking for affordable ways to help their children with school subjects may find relief online.
Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard suggests online tutoring services that won’t drain your wallet.
“If your kid is having trouble with new concepts as they begin the school year or later in the year, they feel like they’re falling behind or they’re not doing particularly well, tutoring is much more available than it used to be,” Howard said.
He highlighted several organizations, such as KHAN Academy and Varsity Tutors, that offer accessible tutoring options.
These services allow parents to connect with a tutor quickly and potentially establish a consistent tutoring relationship.
Howard shared his own experience with his son who used a tutor regularly in high school for difficult subjects, helping him stay on track with his classes.
But what if private tutoring isn’t affordable?
Howard said many schools now provide peer-to-peer tutoring for free. This can be a valuable resource for students needing academic assistance without the financial burden.
Howard said that there are cost-effective solutions for ensuring their children succeed academically.
