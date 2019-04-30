Man accused of trafficking women charged with same thing a decade ago

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News investigation found a man arrested for human trafficking in Atlanta was accused of doing the same thing a decade ago. Police charged the man in New Jersey, but he was never indicted.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden talked to the suspect’s neighbor in New Jersey. He wondered why nothing happened after he helped a badly beaten woman who escaped from the suspect’s basement.
[READ: Man known as 'Jackpot' arrested on human trafficking charges inside $1M Atlanta condo]
Murphy owns a music label and goes by Jackpot on Instagram. A police report states they talked on social media for months and he lured her to Atlanta by offering her $3,000 to be in a music video. When police arrested Murphy in February, his attorney Mohammed Lawemba said “He’s the victim of documented false allegations. There’s no corroboration to the statements that were made that put Mr. Murphy in jail.”
After Seiden reported Murphy’s arrest, a woman who said she was with Murphy for years contacted Seiden. She texted him a picture of Murphy holding an assault rifle.
The shocking allegations from a neighbor when we traveled to New Jersey to dig deeper, and one woman’s personal push to stop sex trafficking, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
2 INVESTIGATES
- Former teacher: Students' high grades are given, not earned in metro district
- Officer says his department 'destroyed him' over interracial relationship
- Man's car burst into flames just minutes after oil change at Jiffy Lube
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}