0 Handling your aging parents' finances: A warning from a 97-year-old mother

ATLANTA - A 97-year-old woman has a warning she wants everyone to hear.

Rosalind Davidson worked hard for her retirement. As a young widow, she raised two children by herself while working her way up in the New York fashion industry. Now, she's 97, in a wheelchair, and needs money to pay for assisted living. But AIG, a financial company, told her she could only get her $80,000 in quarterly payments, which amounts to $788 per month.

Rosalind and her children didn’t understand why, so they contacted the company to find out what happened.

Turns out Rosalind had signed up for a fixed annuity back in the late '90s.

While Rosalind may have thought of it as similar to a savings account, annuities are very different. Each one has what's called a "maturity date." When Rosalind's annuity reached maturity, she needed to decide what to do with the money. AIG sent her two letters to warn her, but there was a problem.

"She is legally blind, so she cannot read a document. She has to trust whoever is dealing with her," Rosalind's son Jerry said.

She ended up missing the deadline and her money was rolled into a new annuity. The new one would give her a guaranteed income stream over 10 years, but at 97 years old Rosalind needs more of her money now.

"I was stupid. I handled it myself, but I've always handled things by myself," Rosalind said. "But this time, I should have gone straight to the kids when this came up."

