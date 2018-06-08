0 Cagle defends decision to back controversial bill he admitted was bad policy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Lieutenant governor and current gubernatorial candidate Casey Cagle is responding to Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about a secret recording that we first reported on Thursday.

The recording was made by former gubernatorial candidate Clay Tippins during a meeting with Cagle.

On the recording, Cagle said he pushed what he described as bad legislation because millions of dollars in campaign contributions were on the line.

We'll have more about what Cagle had to say about the recordings, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

"Is it bad public policy? Between you and me, it is. And I can tell you how it is, a thousand different ways," Cagle said on the recording.

The bill dealt with student scholarships. Cagle defended the bill Thursday.

"Now, is it perfect? Maybe it's not as perfect as we would like. But it's certainly good policy," Cagle told Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher.

Cagle also said there were no multimillion dollar contributions to a super PAC that would support Cagle. Channel 2 Action News and the AJC have confirmed that is true.

Cagle also acknowledged had he known that he was being recorded, he would have spoken a little bit differently.

He said Tippins had assured him that their meeting would be confidential.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.