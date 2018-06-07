Secret recording: Cagle says he backed controversial bill for ‘politics,' not ‘policy'

ATLANTA - A secretly made audio recording reveals that Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle backed a controversial education bill that he admitted was poor policy to prevent a rival candidate for governor from getting millions of dollars in support.
Another rival recorded Cagle’s remarks and gave the audio to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher. They talked about an expansion of a private school tax credit that Cagle supported in the Legislature -- a bill Cagle himself calls “bad.”
In the recording, Cagle says it wasn’t about policy, just politics.
Cagle, who is in a July 24 runoff for the GOP nomination, said he “openly and honestly” answered his rival’s questions and that voters shouldn’t doubt where he stands on education policy. He pledged to sign legislation that “expands education options and opportunity.”
