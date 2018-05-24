  • Voting opens Thursday for MLS All-Star game in Atlanta

    By: Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Supporters of MLS can begin voting Thursday for which of the league’s players they want to see on the All-Star team that will play Juventus in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 1.

    Voting can be done on the MLS app. Voting will also open online June 8-20.

    More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

    Three Atlanta United players participated in last year’s All-Star game against Real Madrid in Chicago: midfielder Miguel Almiron, fullback Greg Garza and centerback Michael Parkhurst.

