ATLANTA - Supporters of MLS can begin voting Thursday for which of the league’s players they want to see on the All-Star team that will play Juventus in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 1.
Voting can be done on the MLS app. Voting will also open online June 8-20.
More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the game.
Three Atlanta United players participated in last year’s All-Star game against Real Madrid in Chicago: midfielder Miguel Almiron, fullback Greg Garza and centerback Michael Parkhurst.
