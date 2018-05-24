ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a graduation ceremony in southwest Atlanta.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Campbellton Road SW around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a shot fired.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News there was an argument about the custody of a child.
At some point during the argument, a shot was fired into the ground.
No injures were reported and everyone remained at the scene to talk with police.
Police said the shooting did not impact the ceremony going on inside.
Gunshots fired outside a pre-school graduation ceremony. A Georgia state representative was there and heard the shots. We're gathering information now. pic.twitter.com/Z3uhXmMhRz— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 24, 2018
