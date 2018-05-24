ATLANTA - While the return of college football is less than 100 days away, the Georgia Bulldogs are already making noise in the college football world.
Athlon Sports released its All-SEC teams, and 13 Bulldog players were selected. Six players were selected to for All-SEC first-team honors.
On offense, sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and sophomore running back D’Andre Swift were named as the All-SEC first teamers. Defensively, cornerback Deandre Baker and safety J.R. Reed were first team selections.
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and wide receiver Mecole Hardman rounded were named first-team specialists.
Other Bulldog selections include center Lamont Gaillard for second team, followed by wide receiver Terry Godwin, tight end Isaac Nauta, defensive lineman Tyler Clark, linebacker Natrez Patrick and Hardman as a kick returner.
Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was the lone Bulldog player selected for the fourth team.
