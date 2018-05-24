President Trump pulls out of summit with North Korea leader Kim Jung Un

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.
Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."
The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
BREAKING: Pres. Trump writes letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling off proposed summit, "for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world." https://t.co/UQa9Zt1QZg pic.twitter.com/RXU6mLPgoi— ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2018
