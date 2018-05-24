ATLANTA - The Hawks added two more assistants, Marlon Garnett and Chris Jent, to new coach Lloyd Pierce’s staff.
Garnett joins the Hawks after serving two seasons as an assistant/player development coordinator with the Suns. He previously was a player-development assistant and video coordinator for one season with the Spurs, following a long career playing internationally. Garnett played alongside Pierce at Santa Clara University.
Jent was a Hawks assistant for one season under Pierce’s predecessor, Mike Budenholzer. Jent also has been an assistant with the Kings (2013-14), Cavaliers (2006-11), Magic (2004-05) Sixers (2003-04) and at Ohio State, his alma mater. Pierce and Jent were on Cleveland’s staff together for three years.
Long-time NBA assistant Melvin Hunt also joined the Hawks this week. He is Pierce’s lead assistant.
The Hawks are expected to add two more assistants to Pierce’s staff. So far Jent is the only assistant to be retained from Budenholzer’s staff.
This story was written by Michael Cunningham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
