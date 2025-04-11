Tiger Woods’ 16th chip 20 years later: Where the current Masters field remembers watching it

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There have been plenty of memorable moments over the last 89 years at The Masters.

But then, there is one moment that is in a league of its own.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ legendary chip at No. 16 at the 2005 Masters that would earn Woods his fourth green jacket. There is no description that can do it justice, except for Verne Lundquist’s call:

Before this year’s Masters teed off, Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked a few golfers in this year’s field where they were when they saw that unforgettable shot.

Shane Lowry

“I was 18, it was my I was in the middle of my exams back home -- can’t imagine I was studying anyway ... But I’m sure I was out on the golf course the following day trying to do the same thing. That’s what I used to do. That’s how I grew up is to watch Tiger Woods in the evening times at home on the weekend, and go out and try to do what he did the following day. So obviously very memorable.”

Harris English

“I was probably a freshman in high school. I guess he was battling with DiMarco. I think the first time I came out here was 2006 or 2007 when Phil won for the first time, or 2004. Yeah, everybody loves that chip that Tiger hit. He’s had so many special moments around here. Even watched a little bit of the ‘97 Masters on TV last night. I love watching those old highlights. Crazy some of the changes that he made here over the years, but it’s such a special week. I don’t watch a ton of golf, but I will watch anything with the Masters.”

“First time you came here did you try that chip?” Klein asked.

“Yeah, everybody does. That back left pin, trying to do what Tiger did, it’s incredible, the moment. That ball hovering over the edge, it’s just picture perfect,” English said.”

Billy Horschel

“I was 18, right about to graduate high school and go to University of Florida. Tiger Woods was a role model, someone I looked up to in the way he went about the game. Try to model stuff that he did in my game. Chris DiMarco being a fellow Gator and going to the University of Florida, was it a lose-lose or win-win situation, one guy was going to win and one was going to lose. How was I going to feel? Yeah, that shot was unbelievable.”

“I think the call from Lundquist and Lanny Wadkins on it was unbelievable. I don’t think -- maybe I tried to hit the shot one of my early years, but when you go back you have so much more appreciation for the shot he did hit under the circumstances and everything. To hit that special shot, let alone making it, making it is sort of the just icing on the cake. He was trying to get that within three, four, five feet of the hole and for him to hit an unbelievable shot that was going to be a tap-in and go in. I mean be listen, it’s Tiger. He’s done some unbelievable things in his career. I don’t think anyone has ever been shocked -- we’re all been shocked, but overtime we’re like, yeah it’s Tiger.”

©2025 Cox Media Group