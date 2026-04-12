The Masters: Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back green jackets

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It took Rory McIlroy 17 years to win his first green jacket. He wasn’t going to wait that long again to win his second.

McIlroy finished 12-under to win the Masters tournament for the second year in a row. He becomes only the fourth golfer to win back-to-back Masters tournaments, joining Jack Nicklaus (1965-1966), Nick Faldo (1989-1990) and Tiger Woods (2001-2002).

“It still fits,” McIlroy said as Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley put the green jacket back on him.

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It appeared McIlroy would have an easy path to his second green jacket based on the first two rounds. He set the Masters record for largest 36-hole lead.

But he struggled on Saturday and entered Sunday tied for first with Cameron Young. He fell behind Young and Justin Rose, last year’s runner up, early on Sunday.

Then, McIlroy found his groove again at Amen Corner with back-to-back birdies at No. 12 and No. 13 holes.

In true McIlroy fashion, he saved some drama for the final hole with Scottie Scheffler only two shots behind. But McIlroy recovered to make a bogey at No. 18 and win by a stroke.

Scheffler finished second at 11-under and recorded the first bogey-free weekend at Augusta since 1942. There was a four-way tie for third place, including Georgia native Russell Henley, who turned 37 on Sunday.

0 of 19 The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after being awarded the Green Jacket during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after being awarded the Green Jacket during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Fred Ripley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, awards Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with the Green Jacket during the Green Jacket Ceremony after the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: (L-R) Caddie Harry Diamond, Parents Gerry and Rosie McIlroy, daughter Poppy and wife Eric Stoll look on prior to the the Green Jacket Ceremony after Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland wins the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his caddie Harry Diamond celebrate winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Scottie Scheffler of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Cameron Young of the United States follows his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

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