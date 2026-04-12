McIlroy and Young begin final round tied for the Masters lead at 11 under at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young teed off in the final round of the Masters on a hot, sunny day at Augusta National, where some very accessible hole locations were producing low scores early and could mean a Sunday of high drama.

McIlroy blew a record 36-hole lead of six shots on Saturday with a round of 73, which allowed Young to pull into a tie with him at 11 under following his 65 — tied for the low round of the tournament. They began Sunday with a one-shot lead over Sam Burns, though two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and a host of other big names were ready to give chase.

0 of 5 The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Cameron Young of the United States follows his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images) The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scheffler began the day at 7 under and promptly birdied the difficult par-4 opening hole to start his round in style, while Burns also birdied the first hole, sending him into a tie with McIlroy and Young atop the leaderboard.

The hole locations were generous for the final round, which was producing some low scores early in the day.

Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland took advantage of the hole locations and ideal conditions earlier in the day, each posting rounds of 6-under 66, while Viktor Hovland shot 67 despite putting a ball in the water and double-bogeying the par-5 15th.

The scoring average on Thursday was very high, making some wonder whether Augusta National would get even tougher as it dried out and sped up. Instead, the club appeared to make the course easier — or at least, no harder — and the scores have reflected it; the average score of 70.63 on Saturday was the lowest in Masters history in a third round.

McIlroy spent some time at the practice range after his round Saturday night, hoping to find confidence in his driver. He ranks last in driving accuracy among those who made the cut, though McIlroy was able to scramble enough to stay atop the leaderboard.

While he’s trying to become the fourth player to win twice in a row and the first since Tiger Woods, Young is trying to capture his first major championship, and follow in the footsteps of fellow Wake Forest alum Arnold Palmer, a four-time Masters champion.

McIlroy is No. 2 in the world ranking, one spot ahead of Young, who won The Players Championship in March. The last time two of the top three players in the ranking were in the final group at the Masters was 2001, when Woods was No. 1 and Phil Mickelson was No. 2. Woods ended up winning by two strokes over David Duval.

“The whole field is not going to help you out, put it that way,” said Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in a playoff last year, and began the day in the mix again at 8 under. “It’s going to take a special round tomorrow, so there’s a chance, which is great. I’m going to try to channel a bit of last year and see what happens.”

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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