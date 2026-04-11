The Masters: Tee times, pairings for Round 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s moving day at the Masters on Saturday. And after the first two rounds, it looks like Rory McIlroy will be hard to catch.

McIlroy stands alone at the top of the leaderboard at 12-under and set a record for the largest 36-hole lead at the Masters. Patrick Reed and Sam Burns are six shots behind, while Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood trail by seven.

Here are the pairings and tee times for the Masters Round Three.

9:31 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren

9:42 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:53 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

10:04 a.m. — Brian Harman, Corey Conners

10:15 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy

10:26 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

10:37 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

10:48 a.m. — Samuel Stevens, Adam Scott

11:10 a.m. — Marco Penge, Matt McCarty

11:21 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:32 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

11:43 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

11:54 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley

12:05 p.m. — Harris English, Ryan Gerard

12:16 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

12:38 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Brian Campbell

12:49 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:00 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan

1:11 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele

1:22 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Max Homa

1:33 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka

1:55 p.m. — Jason Day, Cameron Young

2:06 p.m. — Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan

2:17 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

2:28 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

2:39 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

2:50 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

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