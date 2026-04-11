Rory McIlroy stumbles at the Masters and a one-man show turns into a wide-open race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy started the third round of the Masters with a record six-shot lead through 36 holes. It was gone by the time he walked off the 11th green.

With one stunning development after another, the Masters went from a one-man show to a wide open race for the green jacket on Saturday. The first big threat was Cameron Young, who won The Players Championship in his last start.

Young posted a 7-under 65 and walked off Augusta National with a one-shot lead. McIlroy began battling back with a big birdie to catch him on the 14th. By then, it was clear this was no long his tournament alone to win.

Scottie Scheffler is even in the mix. The world’s No. 1 player started the day 12 shots behind and shot a 65 to at least get in range.

“I don’t feel like I’m out of the tournament,” Scheffler said.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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