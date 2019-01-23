Cola Wars: Pepsi invades Coke City ahead of Super Bowl

ATLANTA - The official soft drink of Super Bowl LIII has invaded Coke Country. Pepsi is an official sponsor of the big game, and the company has covered Atlanta with billboards.
At the front window of Restaurant Ten, across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Abioduni Martin is on the front line of the Cola Wars.
"I think it's clever, great marketing. This is America, man,” Martin said.
Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola's headquarters.
“Pepsi sees something and they'll be heavily involved. I'm looking at it right now. I didn't pay attention to it. Wow,” Atlantan Tommy Slaughter said.
The Pepsi billboards are all over town. Displays are all over the stores. The messages — as far as some Coke drinkers we talked with are concerned — are a little in your face.
"Yes they should. They're the sponsor. The sponsor with the NFL. That's business,” local resident Jayvon Bowens said.
Business experts said the soda company has spent millions on the sponsorship, but the exposure could be worth tens of millions. But will Atlantans be swayed?
"Man, I'm Coke 'till I die,” Slaughter said.
“This is their home turf and they're not doing anything. I see Pepsi all over the place. I'm drinking Pepsi,” Martin said.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Coca-Cola, but so far have not gotten a response.
