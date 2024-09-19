Single-game tickets for Atlanta Braves postseason now on sale

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are in the hunt for a National League wild card with a week less than two weeks left in the regular season.

While the Braves haven’t clinched a spot yet, the team is getting prepared.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Single-game postseason tickets went on sale to the general public on Thursday. The tickets would be for a potential Wild Card series if the Braves make it and also the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series if the Braves advance.

All premium club members and A-List members had access to a presale at 10 a.m. People who signed up for the Braves Insider Newsletter received a presale code for 12 p.m. The Braves said that tickets are limited.

TRENDING STORIES:

Only the three division winners and three Wild Card teams will make the NL postseason.

Atlanta is currently two games back of the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves will host the Mets at Truist Park for a three-game series that could decide the final spot next week.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Braves greeter is an inspiration to all (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group