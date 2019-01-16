Justin Fields faced some high expectations as a freshman at Georgia but the quarterback could be dealing with even loftier projections after transferring to Ohio State.
Fields has been given 12-to-1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy next season as a sophomore, according to online oddsmaker www.betonline.ag.
Those are the same odds issued for Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm and for tailback D’Andre Swift.
RELATED STORIES:
- Georgia QB Justin Fields confirms he's transferring to Ohio State
- Cartersville proud of hometown player Trevor Lawrence leading Clemson to title
- Date for 2019 Georgia spring game announced
Fields, who is from Harrison High School, left Georgia due to a lack of playing time behind Fromm and is asking the NCAA to grant his request for immediate eligibility with the Buckeyes.
Fromm finished fifth in the nation in passing efficiency last season. Swift gained a team-high 1,049 yards rushing in addition to 297 yards receiving. Fields had 328 yards passing and 266 yards rushing.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville is the Heisman favorite, according to the web site, with 3-to-1 odds, while Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is 4-to-1.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}