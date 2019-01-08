Cartersville proud of hometown player Trevor Lawrence leading Clemson to title

The star of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship was throwing touchdown passes in metro Atlanta long before he led Clemson to the title.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen traveled to Bartow County where Cartersville High School and the town are celebrating hometown hero Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson's 44-16 win over Alabama.
To those who know the quarterback, Lawrence's success on college football's biggest stage did not come as a surprise.
