Georgia-native quarterback helps lead Clemson to beat Alabama 44-16 in championship

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The two best teams in college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers, battled it out in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium before tens of thousands of cheering fans.
But in the end, Alabama was just no match for Clemson. The Tigers trounced the Tide, winning the championship game 44-16.
Clemson was leading 21 to 16 at the start of the second quarter and 28 to 16 near the end of the quarter.
In the third quarter, Clemson pulled ahead 37-16 with just over six minutes left in the quarter.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne scored three touchdowns in the first half. Etienne ran for two scores and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence, who is from Cartersville, after Tua Tagovailoa’s second interception of the game.
By the final quarter, the Tigers had pulled ahead 44-16.
The game marked the third time Alabama and Clemson met at the championship game, with Alabama winning the last two contests.
