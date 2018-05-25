ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs were second in the nation in total attendance with 1,246,201 spectators at all games in the 2017 season, according to the NCAA annual attendance report.
Georgia led all SEC schools in total attendance, followed by Alabama (1,228,376); Auburn (1,162,955); LSU (1,114,205); Texas A&M (1,093,368); and Tennessee (1,043,298).
The SEC led all FBS conferences in attendance for the 20th year, averaging 75,074 fans per game. The Bulldogs averaged 92,746 fans per game.
Georgia played in four of the season’s most watched games.
Georgia’s Nov. 11 loss at Auburn had 7.4 million viewers. Their rematch at the SEC Championship Dec. 2 was watched by 13.4 million viewers.
Georgia’s 54-48 overtime win over Oklahoma in the 104th Rose Bowl was the highest scoring edition of the game. Its 28.31 million TV viewers on New Year’s Day made it the sixth most-watched cable telecast of all time.
Georgia's College Football Playoff appearance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium attracted the second-biggest audience (29,932,000 viewers) in cable television history -- only behind the 2015 championship game between Ohio State and Oregon.
This story was written by The AJC Sports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
