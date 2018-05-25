  • Gas prices on the rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Gas prices are going up in metro Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend.

    The average is almost 10 cents higher than a week ago.

    A Channel 2 Action News photographer went to a QuickTrip on Chamblee Tucker Road in Chamblee and saw regular gas is $2.89. 

    In Gwinnett County, drivers are paying $2.82 at a RaceTrac on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross. 

    We'll have a LIVE report on the holiday hike, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas prices on the rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Area of low pressure could become first named storm of 2018

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lithonia City Council fired police chief the same day he tried to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 30 cars broken into at Atlanta apartment complex in one night

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents living in deplorable apartment complex caught in the middle of…