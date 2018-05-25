Gas prices on the rise ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA - Gas prices are going up in metro Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend.
The average is almost 10 cents higher than a week ago.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer went to a QuickTrip on Chamblee Tucker Road in Chamblee and saw regular gas is $2.89.
In Gwinnett County, drivers are paying $2.82 at a RaceTrac on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross.
