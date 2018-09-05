0 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Penn State highlight college football Week 2 on Channel 2

ATLANTA, Ga. - The opening week of college football did not disappoint.

From LSU's rout over Miami to Auburn holding off Washington, college football fans were treated to exciting showdowns between ranked opponents.

Week 2 doesn't feature as many ranked matchups but rivalries in Pennsylvania and between former Big 12 foes are back on Saturday.

Here are the games you can catch on Channel 2 this weekend, including Atlanta's own Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech at South Florida, Raymond James Stadium | Noon on Channel 2

Georgia Tech and South Florida produced dominating wins over FCS opponents Alcorn State and Elon. But now they turn their attention to each other for a Week 2 battle in Tampa.

It is the first meeting between the programs, but it won’t be the first game for Georgia Tech at Raymond James Stadium. Georgia Tech defeated Clemson in the 2009 ACC Championship at the stadium, a win that was later vacated.

Georgia Tech's switch to the 3-4 defense under coordinator Nate Woody appeared to pay off as the season opener was the team's first shutout in 57 games.

[READ: Defense shines for Georgia Tech in win over Alcorn State]

While Tech's offense on the other side did put 41 on the scoreboard, head coach Paul Johnson wants to see more against the Bulls.

"We’ve got to make a ton of progress from week one to week two as the competition will continue to ratchet up as we continue to play. For as many guys as we had returning on offense, that was a pretty sloppy performance," Johnson said after the game.

The Bulls, who are in their second season under Charlie Strong, should hopefully present a challenge for Georgia Tech's offense. USF held opponents to 126.9 rushing yards per game in 2017.

Colorado at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

The Scott Frost era for Nebraska was supposed to begin in Week 1 against Akron. Instead, severe weather caused officials to cancel the game last week.

Now, Cornhuskers fans will wait until Saturday against Colorado for the debut of Frost, who was hired by his alma mater last season.

"It’s been a lot of hard work and we got all dressed up for nothing. The guys were ready to play, I think more than anything I was proud of how they reacted to it, they handled the delay like pros, they wanted to play," Scott Frost said in his weekly press conference.

Frost will have a tough first test against Mike MacIntyre and the Buffs, who cruised in Week 1 with a 45-13 rout of rival Colorado State.

Both coaches are aware of the rivalry between the programs as it dates back to the teams' days in the Big 12 Conference.

"They are excited about playing this game, there's no doubt. They heard about since the last game of last season was over. I think everybody has been talking about this game all the time," MacIntyre said.

The Cornhuskers lead the overall series 49-18-2 and won the last meeting 45-17 in 2010.

[READ: Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri remix 'Welcome to Atlanta' to hype up Falcons fans]

WATCH Bulldogs Game Day every Saturday at 10 a.m. on Channel 2 to catch all the latest and greatest news for UGA football.

No. 13 Penn State at Pittsburgh, Heinz Field | 8 p.m. on Channel 2

With a rivalry dating back to 1893, two historic programs in No. 13 Penn State and Pittsburgh will meet for the 99th time on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions leads the Panthers in the overall series 51-34-4 and won last year's meeting in Happy Valley, 33-14.

The series went on a 16-year hiatus until two years ago. But the rivalry was reignited with a Pittsburgh 42-39 win at Heinz Field, where the teams will play on Saturday.

"I think we'll get really good support. I think our fans will show up strong as well. But it's a tough place to play, there's no doubt about it," Penn State head coach James Franklin said at his weekly press conference.

The Nittany Lions will be out to prove they deserve their No. 13 ranking after they avoided an upset to Appalachian State in Week 1. Penn State held off the Mountaineers 45-38 in overtime.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, didn't have to worry about an upset from Albany, who it defeated 33-7 at Heinz Field. The Panthers will look to not only defeat their rivals on national television Saturday night, but also build up some confidence heading into conference play in Week 3.

Information from weekly games notes and our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution were used in this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.