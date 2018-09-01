0 Defense shines for Georgia Tech in win over Alcorn State

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech got what it needed Saturday afternoon, an opportunity to break in the season against an outmatched opponent.

Playing with sharpness at some points and making errors at others, the Yellow Jackets tuned up on Alcorn State, securing a 41-0 win over the FCS opponent on a warm afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tech (1-0) debuted new defensive coordinator Nate Woody’s scheme, holding Alcorn State (0-1) to 146 yards and permitting the Braves onto its side of the field twice in 12 possessions. Highlights included a chase-down sack by Stinger Christian Campbell, an interception by strong safety Kaleb Oliver and linebacker David Curry’s 15-yard return for a touchdown of a fumble caused by nose tackle Brandon Adams.

Alcorn State’s 146 yards were the second fewest gained by a Tech opponent in coach Paul Johnson’s tenure, according to sports-reference.com.

On offense, Tech scored touchdowns on three of its first five possessions, driving 68, 81 and 44 yards for scores, but was not quite at the top of its game. The Jackets turned the ball over twice in the first half, once on a mesh between quarterback TaQuon Marshall and B-back Jordan Mason (starting in his first college game in place of KirVonte Benson, who was held out for the first quarter for a minor infraction of team rules) and later on a Marshall interception (which followed a questionable non-call of a possible pass interference).

While a small sample size, Marshall – who committed himself to improving as a passer in the offeason – finished the game 9-for-18 for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception. (He was 4-for-12 at the end of the first half.) Marshall did show presence on a third-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Brad Stewart. On a first-and-10 from the Alcorn State 24-yard line after completing three passes in a row, Marshall stepped up in the pocket before finding his path to scramble blocked. He backed up and moved left and found Stewart alone in the end zone for an easy score.

Special teams brought one particular positive – a 25-yard punt return by freshman Juanyeh Thomas – but also a missed extra-point try by kicker Shawn Davis. Brenton King missed a 50-yard field-goal try at the end of the first half. Thomas’ punt return was longer than all but one of the Jackets’ punt returns in the previous two seasons.

