Deadly crash shuts down highway in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A crash involving three vehicles on State Route 316 has left one person dead.

The Lawrenceville Police Department is working the accident on SR 316 eastbound at Buford Drive.

Police said the road will be closed going eastbound at Collins Hill Road until the investigation is finished and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

“At approximately 12:50 p.m. today, the Lawrenceville Police Department responded to an accident on SR 316 eastbound at Buford Drive, involving three vehicles. When officers arrived, they fond one drive deceased on-scene,” police said.

Preliminary information from the Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the road will be back open sometime after 5:30 p.m., though that may change.

Police said they will update the public when the road is back open.

The conditions of the other drivers and passengers in the other vehicles was not immediately available.

