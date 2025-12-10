Inside job? Gas station employee becomes second suspect arrested after armed robbery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An armed robbery at a Coweta County gas station may have been an inside job.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Chitwood last month after he reportedly went into the Shell gas station along McCollum Station around 3 a.m. armed with a handgun and held up the store, stealing cash before running away.

After looking at surveillance video from the incident, deputies determined that the worker who was held up that night, Sunil Kumar, was “significantly involved in planning the incident.”

Chitwood was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with armed robbery and simple assault. He remains in the Coweta County Jail with no bond.

Kumar was arrested on Dec. 5 and has been charged with false statements, conspiracy to commit a felony, false report of a crime, tampering with evidence, and failure to change name/address on license.

He, too, remains in jail, with a $3,700 bond.

A search warrant was executed at the gas station, and the investigation remains open.

