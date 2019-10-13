Georgia slips in AP poll following double OT loss to South Carolina

Following a double overtime loss to South Carolina, Georgia has taken a tumble in the latest college football rankings.
The Bulldogs slipped to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday afternoon. Georgia became the highest-ranked team to lose to an unranked team this season.
Saturday's 20-17 loss also marked the first time the Bulldogs lost to an SEC East opponent in nearly three years.
The Bulldogs look to bounce back against Kentucky next week before the showdown against Florida at the end of the month.
Here is the complete top 25.
TOP 25
- Alabama
- LSU
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Utah
- Boise State
- Texas
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Baylor
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Cincinnati
- Missouri
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Washington
