0 Shocker at Sanford: South Carolina upsets No. 3 Georgia in double OT

ATHENS, Ga. - No. 3 Georgia couldn't overcome another slow start as South Carolina upset the Bulldogs in double overtime at Sanford Stadium.

The Gamecocks entered the game as a 24-point underdog. Parker White drilled a game-winning field goal in the second overtime for the 20-17 win.

With a chance to send it to a third overtime, Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal attempt wide right.

This is the first SEC East division game the Bulldogs lost since it dropped back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and Florida in 2016.

Shocker in Athens - #3 UGA falls in double OT to South Carolina - thoughts? — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 12, 2019

Check back for full game report and watch the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for complete highlights.

For the first time since the Notre Dame game, the Bulldogs trailed at halftime and would stay behind until two minutes left in regulation.

Fromm eventually led the offense on a game-tying touchdown drive that started at their own 4-yard-line. Fromm connected with Demetris Robertson to tie it up 17-17.

A missed 58-yard field goal from South Carolina and Georgia's failed Hail Mary attempt sent the game to overtime.

Neither team got on the board in the first overtime after Fromm threw his third interception of the game and White missed a 33-yard field goal.

White wouldn't miss for a third time to give the Gamecocks the win.

South Carolina turned to its third string quarterback Dakereon Joyner to lead the offense when Ryan Hilinski went down with an injury in the third quarter.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.