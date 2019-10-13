Plane crashes at Atlanta air show; pilot safely ejected before crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News a plane crashed during the Atlanta Air Show Sunday afternoon.
The pilot thankfully was ejected safely from the plane and is doing OK.
The Atlanta Air show was happening all weekend at Tara Field next to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. Officials have now canceled the rest of the events.
Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest.
Airplane crash. A Canadian Snowbird from Atlanta airshow. Pilot ejected safely, but the plane not so much. #atlantaairshow#planecrash #atlanta pic.twitter.com/JsUIv6Nk16— Charlotte Cliche (@CharlotteCliche) October 13, 2019
Snowbird 5, Capt Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject from his aircraft shiortly before our performance in Atlanta this afternoon. Capt Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground and is okay. The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area and no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/Sz1e8EVyE5— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) October 13, 2019
