Plane crashes at Atlanta air show; pilot safely ejected before crash

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News a plane crashed during the Atlanta Air Show Sunday afternoon.

    The pilot thankfully was ejected safely from the plane and is doing OK. 

    The Atlanta Air show was happening all weekend at Tara Field next to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. Officials have now canceled the rest of the events.

