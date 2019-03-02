Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini arrested on simple battery charge

Georgia redshirt sophomore Latavious Brini was arrested in Athens on a simple battery charge, DawgNation reported Saturday.
Brini was booked Thursday night at 8:18 p.m. and released on $1,850 bond two hours later, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail log. Police have not released details of his arrest.
Head coach Kirby Smart released this statement to DawgNation:
"This type of behavior is extremely disappointing and not representative of the standards for our football student-athletes. His discipline will be handled internally and hopefully good lessons will be learned that will lead to better choices moving forward.”
Brini was previously arrested in December 2017 on a felony forgery charge after police said he used a fake $100 bill to purchase items at a pet store. Those charges were eventually dropped, according to his attorney.
