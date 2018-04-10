  • Former Bulldog Matthew Stafford, wife expecting third child

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their third child. 

    The former Georgia Bulldogs player and his wife welcomed twin girls in April 2017. 

