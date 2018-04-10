Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their third child.
Well it’s too tough to keep this secret any longer. We thought we had a plan until I found out a few days before Christmas, that God had a different one. I enjoyed getting to surprise Matthew on Christmas morning with some news he was for sure not expecting. We are excited to announce that we will be adding another baby to the family! #halfwaythere #20weeks #trainingcampbaby #staffordpartyof5 #3babiesunder17months 💙💖
The former Georgia Bulldogs player and his wife welcomed twin girls in April 2017.
This story was written by Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
