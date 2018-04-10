ATLANTA - The Hawks can finish no better than third in the NBA draft lottery standings after the Grizzlies lost to the Timberwolves on Monday night.
With one game left for each team, the Grizzlies (22-59) will finish the season with a worse record than the Hawks (24-57). The Hawks are tied for the NBA’s third-worst record with the Mavericks and Magic, who lost to the Bucks tonight. The Suns (20-61) will finish with the NBA’s worst record and thus have the best odds (25 percent) to win the lottery and pick no later than fourth.
The Hawks conclude the season on Tuesday at Philips Arena against the Sixers (50-30). The Mavericks play at home against the Suns on Tuesday and the Magic play host to the Wizards (42-38) on Wednesday.
The Hawks will acquire Minnesota’s first-round draft pick if the Timberwolves make the playoffs.
