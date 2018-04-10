Alabama football team 'honored' to visit White House Tuesday

WASHINGTON - The University of Alabama football team will visit the White House Tuesday to celebrate its 2017 National Championship.
Members of the Crimson Tide, 26-23 winners over Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January, are looking forward to the White House visit, which is expected to take place around 3 p.m.
"It's an incredible honor for us to be invited to the White House," senior running back Damien Harris told AL.com.
Offensive lineman Russ Pierschbacher added, "Coach Saban addressed it and just said, 'Hey, we're doing this regardless of your political thoughts. We're going, just to celebrate this team.”
Some recent sports champions - most notably the Golden State Warriors of the NBA - haven’t visited the White House because of political views differing from those of President Donald Trump.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}