ATLANTA - Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is being patient as his agents and the team iron out the details on his contract extension.
The Falcons stated that retaining the services of Ryan was their No. 1 offseason priority, but the deal has been complicated by a shifting marketplace at the quarterback position.
Ryan on Monday said the talks are moving along.
“It’s not something that I get heavily involved in,” Ryan said. “I feel like my job is to get myself prepared to go out and be successful on the field. I kind of let the business side be handled by the people who are competent at that (side of things).” | How much is Matt Ryan asking for?
This story was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
