ATLANTA - Professional athletes do good deeds all the time.
Some get a lot of publicity and others go completely unnoticed.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu did a good deed Wednesday night, but he didn't want anyone to know about it.
However, Sanu's gesture didn’t go unnoticed.
According to D. Orlando Ledbetter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the star receiver paid for a birthday celebration at the Kirin House Japanese Restaurant on Olde Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville.
Wayne B. Moss, a former sports reporter, NFL public relations executive and Boy & Girls Club official, posted the following message on his Facebook page:
“While dining out, several Atlanta Falcons were sitting at an adjacent table. No one in the restaurant recognized any of the players. Shout out to Mohammad Sanu for the boss move of the day! A mom and six teen girls were having a birthday celebration at the next table. When the bill arrived, the mother was told, to her surprise, it was already paid by Sanu, who had already left the restaurant.”
Sanu apparently is a regular at the restaurant.
The Falcons close out their preseason schedule Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sanu and the Falcons open the 2018 regular season Sept. 6 in Philadelphia against the defending Super Bowl champions.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
